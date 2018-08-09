Cam Newton, Kelvin Benjamin Have Awkward Exchange Before Panthers-Bills Preseason Game

It appears Kelvin Benjamin and Cam Newton won’t be squashing their beef anytime soon.

Benjamin, a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2014 NFL Draft, recently took shots at his former team in an interview with The Athletic. The Buffalo Bills wideout claimed the Panthers were “bad” for him and that he wished he’d started his career with a more “accurate” quarterback.

As fate would have it, the Panthers and Bills will meet Thursday night in Buffalo for their first preseason game. During pregame warmups, Newton appeared to attempt to make peace with Benjamin, who clearly had no interest in chopping it up with Newton before the Carolina quarterback shrugged off his former WR and gave up on the exchange.

Things likely won’t get much better for Benjamin in Buffalo, as he’ll be catching passes from either A.J. McCarron, Josh Allen or Nathan Peterman.

