Can Drew Pomeranz Become Valuable Weapon For Red Sox Out Of Bullpen?

Did the Boston Red Sox just add a new weapon to their bullpen?

Manager Alex Cora announced Thursday that the team would be moving left-hander Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen and keeping Brian Johnson in the starting rotation.

While Pomeranz has struggled in the starting role this season, he has had success out of the bullpen in his career, with his latest stint coming during the 2015 season with the Oakland Athletics.

Prior to Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, NESN’s Tom Caron discussed the move with The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

You can hear their conversation in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images