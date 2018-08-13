Carmelo Anthony’s Rockets Coach Predicts Relationship Peace (Unlike Before)

The Houston Rockets assume bad blood subsides completely in fewer than six years.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni told USA Today’s Sam Amick on Monday he expects to have a smooth working relationship with Carmelo Anthony in Houston. The two worked together between February 2011 and March 2012 with the New York Knicks, but their fractious relationship prompted D’Antoni’s resignation.

After Anthony signed with the Rockets on Monday as an unrestricted free agent, D’Antoni addressed their previous friction and explained why he has no doubts they’ll work together peacefully this time.

“Well, at different points of people’s careers or lives or circumstances, things are different,” D’Antoni said. “… In New York, when they gave away half the team (in trading for Anthony), and everybody expected us to win a championship, it really wasn’t realistic. It put a lot of pressure on everybody, and it kind of burst the pipes.

“I think this is totally different. We’ve got a team that is a whole bunch of veterans that really, we’ve got one thing in mind, and that’s to win a championship, and we have the possibility. We never had a blow-up before, so it’s not he wanted to play a certain way and I kind of wanted to coach another way.

“Back then, there wasn’t even analytics. I was going by my gut, and he was going by (his) gut, and it’s just, you know, styles clash. And I think now, things have changed and everybody is playing the same way. I think it’s a lot better fit and I think we have a really good chance to be really good.”

The Rockets won an NBA-best 65 regular-season games in 2017-18 but lost to the Golden State Warriors in seven games in the Western Conference finals. Houston hopes Anthony will help them dethrone the two-time defending champions and win their first championship since 1995.

That expectation creates a different kind of pressure than what Anthony and D’Antoni experienced in New York. The might be more mature now, judging by D’Antoni’s comments and Anthony’s reported willingness to come off the Rockets bench, but the long campaign and Houston’s ultimate destination will demonstrate how true these offseason beliefs prove to be.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images