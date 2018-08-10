Celtics Full 2018-19 Schedule: Here’s When Boston Plays Warriors, Lakers

Are you ready for some basketball?
Sure the NBA season still is two months away, but the league released the schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season Friday, meaning it’s time for Boston Celtics fans to get fired up for the team’s quest for banner No. 18.
We had heard rumors that Boston would open the season Oct. 16 against the Philadelphia 76ers and play Philly on Christmas Day, as well. Both of those are true and the C’s will play a total of 27 national television appearance.
Below are some of the marquee games of Boston’s season. You can check out the full schedule here.
Oct. 16: vs. 76ers
Oct. 19: at Toronto Raptors
Nov. 9: at Utah Jazz
Nov. 16: vs. Raptors
Dec. 12: at Washington Wizards
Dec. 25: vs. 76ers
Dec. 27: at Houston Rockets
Jan. 16: vs. Raptors
Jan. 26: vs. Golden State Warriors
Feb. 7: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Feb. 12: at 76ers
Feb. 26: at Raptors
Mar. 1: vs. Wizards
Mar. 3: at Rockets
Mar. 5: at Warriors
Mar. 9: at Lakers
April 9: at Wizards
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP