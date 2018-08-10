Celtics Full 2018-19 Schedule: Here’s When Boston Plays Warriors, Lakers

Are you ready for some basketball?

Sure the NBA season still is two months away, but the league released the schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season Friday, meaning it’s time for Boston Celtics fans to get fired up for the team’s quest for banner No. 18.

We had heard rumors that Boston would open the season Oct. 16 against the Philadelphia 76ers and play Philly on Christmas Day, as well. Both of those are true and the C’s will play a total of 27 national television appearance.

Below are some of the marquee games of Boston’s season. You can check out the full schedule here.

Oct. 16: vs. 76ers

Oct. 19: at Toronto Raptors

Nov. 9: at Utah Jazz

Nov. 16: vs. Raptors

Dec. 12: at Washington Wizards

Dec. 25: vs. 76ers

Dec. 27: at Houston Rockets

Jan. 16: vs. Raptors

Jan. 26: vs. Golden State Warriors

Feb. 7: vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Feb. 12: at 76ers

Feb. 26: at Raptors

Mar. 1: vs. Wizards

Mar. 3: at Rockets

Mar. 5: at Warriors

Mar. 9: at Lakers

April 9: at Wizards

