Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Believes He Can Beat Any Athlete In ‘Fortnite’

Gordon Hayward is legitimately addicted to “Fortnite.”

And those aren’t our words — they’re his.

The Boston Celtics forward, who continues to work his way back from the leg injury that ruined his first season in green, never has been shy about his love for gaming. And during his lengthy rehab process, he’s become an avid player of “Fortnite,” the battle royale video game that’s taken the world by storm.

But Hayward isn’t just some casual “Fortnite” player. No, he’s actually quite good, and he’s not ashamed of it.

In his latest blog post on GordonHayward20.life, the 28-year-old detailed his love of “Fornite.” Furthermore, he issued a not-so-humble challenge to his fellow professional athletes.

“It would be actually really fun to have an all-NBA Fortnite match or something,” Haward wrote. I’ve been playing for a few months now, so I’m pretty confident I could come out on top. In fact, I’d almost guarantee it, and I’d be happy to take on anyone from any other sport, too.

New blog: Started off a @FortniteGame hater. Now I’m confident that I could beat any athlete in the world. Who’s up for the challenge? https://t.co/tD54pOgDkL — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) July 31, 2018

That’s nice.

You keep riding your party bus and building your cute forts, Gordon. We’ll keep playing “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” like real adults.

