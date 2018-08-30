Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reacts To Jaylen Brown’s NBA Finals Prediction

Expectations are sky-high for the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2018-19 NBA season, and at least one of their players isn’t going to shy away from them.

Fresh off a season in which the C’s fell one game short of reaching the NBA Finals, Jaylen Brown confidently predicted that Boston will get over the hump of the conference finals and reach the championship round this season.

While Jayson Tatum wasn’t willing to vocalize his expectations for the Green in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer, the 20-year-old has no issue with Brown making his prediction.

“Man, I’m always going to back up my teammates,” Tatum told Fischer. “I’m not saying that we’re gonna be able to skip steps. We gotta take it one game at a time. I just hope that we stay healthy this year and see what we can do.”

If the Celtics do stay healthy in the upcoming campaign, it would be tough to pick against them representing the East in the Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports