Champions League Draw: Groups, Schedule Set For UEFA Soccer’s Best Tournament

The field is set for this season’s edition of European soccer’s elite competition.

The 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group-stage draw took place Thursday in Monaco, as European soccer’s governing body sorted 32 teams into eight groups of four. The Champions League will feature the reigning winners of the continent’s so-called “Big Five” domestic leagues — Manchester City (England), FC Barcelona (Spain), FC Bayern Munich (Germany) and Paris Saint-Germain (France) — plus Real Madrid, the three-time defending Champions League winner, and 26 other contenders for the throne.

The official result of the #UCLdraw! 🤩 Toughest group? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/G6rPKtQuU8 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 30, 2018

The group stage will kick off Sept. 18 run through Dec. 12. UEFA will hold the Round of 16 draw Dec. 17. The knockout phase will begin Feb. 12.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.TV