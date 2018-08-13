Chris Sale, Alex Cora Discuss Lefty’s Stellar Start Sunday Vs. Orioles

Chris Sale’s shoulder inflammation seems to be a thing of the past.

The Boston Red Sox starting pitcher tossed five scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts in his first start since being activated from the 10-day disabled list in Sunday’s 4-1 win against the Baltimore Orioles.

After the victory, the hard-throwing lefty said he essentially was just worried about his command, having not pitched since late July, while Sox manager Alex Cora said Sale impressed him so much that it was “tempting” to send him back out for the sixth.

