Chris Sale Injury: Alex Cora Delivers Encouraging Update On Red Sox Ace

Chris Sale hasn’t thrown many pitches during the second half of the season, but you can expect the Boston Red Sox ace to return to the mound sometime soon.

Sale — who currently is in the middle of his second stint on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation — threw for the second consecutive day Tuesday. While there is no immediate timetable for Sale’s return to the Red Sox’s rotation, manager Alex Cora gave reporters a positive update on the left-hander’s possible return.

“There’s no day we’re shooting for,” Cora said, via The Boston Globe. “When he’s ready he’ll pitch. He’ll be pitching for us in September.”

While Sale and the team both have been adamant that the ailment isn’t serious, it’s encouraging to hear the ace is on track to take the mound during the leadup to the playoffs.

Due to a recent stretch of lackluster play, the Red Sox’s lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East has dropped from 10 1/2 games to 6 1/2, and Sale might be needed down the stretch to put the division away.

Sale was having a dominant season before going on the DL. The left-hander is 12-4 with a 1.97 ERA in 23 starts this season for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images