Chris Sale Gives Hilarious (And Positive) Update On Shoulder Injury

Breathe easy, Boston Red Sox fans: Chris Sale’s shoulder apparently feels strong.

(Like, really, really strong.)

The Boston Red Sox ace has been on the disabled list since Aug. 19 with left shoulder inflammation, the same issue that forced him to the DL. just a few weeks prior. Ever since the injury first popped up, Sale has maintained he would be pitching if the games were more important.

And he clearly isn’t joking. Sale, who will star throwing again Monday, gave this update to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham on Sunday.

Spoke to Chris Sale, who said he was starting a throwing program tomorrow. He'll play catch for the first time since he was shut down. Q: "How does your shoulder feel?" A: "Like Paul Bunyan's ox." Apparently that's good. But isn't Paul Bunyan stronger than the ox? Anyway … — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 26, 2018

Well, that’s one way to put it.

The Red Sox’s position in the standings has enabled them to be cautious with Sale. But with their lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East down to six games, the need for Sale to return to the mound is becoming greater.

The 29-year-old is 12-4 with a 1.97 ERA in 23 starts this season.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images