College Football 2018 Betting: Title Favorites, Heisman Odds, Best Bets

The 2018 college football season begins in earnest this weekend, with plenty of quality matchups beginning Thursday and lasting through Labor Day.
Alabama and Clemson are the two favorites to win the College Football Playoff, and even though we’ve seen that matchup in the title game twice in the last three seasons, both contests produced memorable finishes.
Here’s our college football betting guide with Week 1 finally here. All lines are from our friends at OddsShark.
College Football Playoff National Championship Odds
Alabama +220
Clemson +400
Ohio State +750
Georgia +800
Washington +1500
Michigan +1800
Auburn +2200
Wisconsin +2600
Oklahoma +2600
Penn State +3000
It’s tough to see anyone beating Alabama, and the Crimson Tide could probably lose one game and still make the College Football Playoff like they did last season. Tua Tagovailoa showed off his immense talent in coming off the bench to lead ‘Bama to an improbable comeback win against Georgia to win the national title. His impressive arm strength and accuracy will give head coach Nick Saban a weapon he’s never had at quarterback in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama and Georgia are the favorites to win their respective SEC divisions and meet in the conference championship game. The winner of that matchup would be the favorite to hoist the CFP trophy. Therefore, our best bets for the national title are ‘Bama and the Bulldogs.
Heisman Odds
Bryce Love, RB, Stanford +700
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama +750
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin +900
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State +1100
Will Grier, QB, West Virginia +1400
Khalil Tate, QB, Arizona +1400
Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia +1500
Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State +1500
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State +1800
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson +2000
Taylor is a good bet at +900. The Wisconsin sophomore ran for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman last season, and he should be able to put up similar or better numbers on a Badgers team that should contend for a national title. Helping Taylor’s cause is the lack of a clear cut quarterback candidate. The QB with the highest odds is Tagovailoa, and he’s never started a game at Alabama. A 2,000-yard season and 15-plus touchdowns, combined with a CFP berth, could be enough for Taylor to win the sport’s highest individual honor.
ACC Championship Odds
Clemson -185
Miami Florida +500
Florida State +750
Virginia Tech +1500
Georgia Tech +3500
Clemson is returning a lot of stars on defense and could have the best defensive line in football. The Tigers have a super easy schedule with their only matchup versus a currently ranked team coming Oct. 27 against Florida State. Clemson should have little trouble claiming another ACC crown.
Big Ten Odds
Ohio State +150
Wisconsin +250
Michigan +375
Penn State +600
Michigan State +800
Wisconsin should easily win the conference’s West division and earn a spot in the championship game. The Badgers also do not have to play Ohio State or Michigan State in the regular season. Wisconsin is the best bet in the Big Ten.
Pac-12 Odds
Washington +110
USC +400
Stanford +550
Oregon +750
Utah +1500
There were a few high-profile Pac-12 quarterbacks who got drafted in April, most notably USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen. Washington’s Jake Browning is back for his senior season and figures to be a Heisman Trophy candidate for a team many expect to reach the College Football Playoff. A Week 1 non-conference win over No. 9 Auburn could give the Huskies the confidence needed for a successful Pac-12 campaign.
Big 12 Odds
Oklahoma +130
Texas +325
TCU +700
Oklahoma State +700
West Virginia +700
The Mountaineers are a good value bet with an explosive offense that should be capable of scoring 30-plus points on a weekly basis. The issue for West Virginia is a suspect defense, specifically against the run, but this unit will be well-coached and does have tons of athleticism. A regular-season finale at home against Oklahoma could play a pivotal role in the conference title picture.
SEC Odds
Alabama EVEN
Georgia +255
Auburn +700
Mississippi State +1400
Florida +1800
Alabama didn’t need to win the SEC title to win the College Football Playoff last season, but the defending national champs are the clear favorites in the SEC. The Crimson Tide are replacing a lot of key players from last year’s team and should have a new starting quarterback in Tagovailoa. Normally this kind of turnover would be a bit of an issue, but Alabama’s schedule is pretty easy until early November when it plays LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn in three of the last four games.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
