Conor McGregor Calls Out Floyd Mayweather; Does UFC Star Want Rematch?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. had some relatively nice things to say about Conor McGregor recently. McGregor did not return the favor.

On the anniversary of the ballyhooed superfight between the boxing legend and UFC star, Mayweather praised McGregor in an interview with TMZ Sports, calling him a “tough competitor, a “warrior” and a “hell of a grappler.”

A couple days later, McGregor responded with the verbal equivalent of a spit in the face.

(Warning: The following tweet contains explicit language.)

Fuck the Mayweathers, except Senior and Roger.

There is no peace here kid.

Step up or step down. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 29, 2018

Sounds like The Notorious isn’t interested in making new friends.

Mayweather also mentioned in that interview McGregor was welcome to train at his boxing gym, which the UFC veteran may have taken as an insult, considering he’s busy training for his Oct. 6 lightweight championship bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 after his brief foray into boxing.

McGregor also is a showman, though, and this Twitter aggressiveness might be his way of keeping the door open ever slightly for a rematch with Mayweather. McGregor, 30, has posted a lot about the Aug. 2017 fight in recent days, complaining in one Instagram post he “adhered to a load of rules” to make the boxing match happen.

With UFC 229 looming, it’s highly unlikely McGregor-Mayweather II will happen anytime soon. But the superstars still are playing their expected roles.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images