Cordarrelle Patterson, Duke Dawson Join List Of Injured Patriots Players

FOXBORO, Mass. — Five players were absent on Day 13 of New England Patriots training camp, and five others were limited.

Running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, linebacker Harvey Langi and special teamer Matthew Slater all missed Friday’s practice as they recover from injuries.

Defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Ryan Lewis and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson all shifted from the main practice field to the rehab field after warmups, with corner Duke Dawson joining them there a short while later.

Patterson and Dawson were new additions to that group. Flowers and Lewis also were limited Sunday.

Receiver Kenny Britt participated in individual wideout drills and observed competitive 1-on-1 drills before departing for the lower field.

The Patriots will be back on the practice field Tuesday afternoon ahead of Thursday’s preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

