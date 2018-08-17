Patriots’ Cordarrelle Patterson Shows Off Slick Footwork With TD Vs. Eagles

FOXBORO, Mass — It was Cordarrelle Patteron’s turn to get in on the scoring for the Patriots on Thursday night.

The New England wide receiver, who was traded to the Pats this offseason, opened up the second-half scoring of Week 2’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium with an 11-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Not only did the 27-year-old widen the Patriots’ lead over the defending Super Bowl champions, he showcased some fancy footwork before finding the end zone.

Take a look:

The TD pass marked the first of the game for Hoyer, who took over for Tom Brady after had a spectacular first half.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images