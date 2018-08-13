Cubs Rookie David Bote Offers Explanation Of Bat Flip After Walk-Off Grand Slam

A day after hitting a walk-off grand slam with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning, Chicago Cubs rookie David Bote addressed how he celebrated erasing his team’s three-run deficit.

The 25-year-old, who was in as a pinch-hitter, sent the game-winning blast into the Wrigley Field seats as he showcased his raw emotion during the special moment. Bote, for whatever reason, felt the need to apologize for his celebration, mainly his bat flip — which was nowhere close to Jose Bautista’s infamous 2015 bat flip in Game 5 of the ALDS — so he decided to offer his side of why he chose to celebrate the way he did.

“It just kind of happened,” Bote told WSCR-AM, 670 The Score in Chicago. “I didn’t even realize I did it until I saw it on the replay. I thought, ‘Oh man, I did bat flip it.’ Obviously, I meant no disrespect by any means. It was just the heat of the moment, I got it good and I was wishing it out.”

Though the rookie didn’t explain why he wanted to apologize, there has been a fair amount of criticism stemming from baseball celebrations, but Bote said he just wanted to enjoy what had just happened, so he did just that.

“Sometimes baseball can just give you a moment to enjoy,” he said. “Just enjoy this time, this moment, this minute.”

Bote certainly has been enjoying his time in Chicago filling in for the injured Kris Bryant with a .329 batting average in 34 games. And given the fact he hasn’t had the easiest road to Major League Baseball, he deserved to celebrate every emotion Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images