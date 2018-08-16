Dale Earnhardt Jr. Claims Spirit Pulled Him Out Of Car During 2004 Crash

Do you believe in paranormal activity?

If so, you’re certainly not alone, and you have some famous company.

Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained on his “Dale Jr. Download” podcast that he absolutely believes in paranormal happenings — even though he accidentally called them paranoia activity — and he claims he experienced the paranormal at Sonoma Racetrack in 2004.

“I do believe in paranoia activity. … That’s so bad, oh my god. I do believe in that stuff,” Earnhardt said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “I think that our personalities and our souls have so much — we’re so much more than just blood vessels and bones and muscle, ya know? And I feel like that it’s quite possible that, in certain situations, when we die — our bodies die — that maybe there’s a spirit capable of continuing on. In certain situations, not all the time.

“So haunted places? Sure. I believe that there’s quite possibly some haunted places in this (world). But I don’t think that I’ve ever encountered a spirit or seen a ghost with my own eyes.”

As for the paranormal encounter at Sonoma Raceway? Earnhardt crashed a Corvette and it immediately burst into flames. He climbed out unassisted, but that’s not how he remembers it.

“When I wrecked in the Corvette in 2004 at Sonoma — it caught fire — somebody pulled me out of that car. And I thought that it was a corner worker because I felt somebody put their hands under my armpits and pull me out of the car. I didn’t get out. I don’t have any memory of myself climbing out of the car. And I remember sort of moving like in motion going to lean forward and try to climb out of the car, and then something grabbed me under the armpits, pulled me up over the door bars and then let go of me.

“And I fell to the ground, and there’s pictures of me laying on the ground next to the car. I know that when I got to the hospital, I was like, ‘Who pulled me out of the car? I gotta say thanks to this person,’ because it was a hand! It was physical hands grabbing me! I felt it. And there was nobody there.”

Sometimes the mind can play tricks on you, but we don’t think Dale Jr. wants to hear that in this case.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports