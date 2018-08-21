Dana White Reveals How Much UFC Is Worth After ESPN Deal — And It’s A Lot

2017 was the most profitable year in UFC history, according to reports, and it appears the company is poised to keep growing.

UFC and ESPN signed a huge deal in May that will bring the MMA promotion’s entire rights package to the worldwide leader in 2019. According to UFC president Dana White, the brand now is worth $7 billion, a huge increase over the $4.025 billion that Endeavor (formerly WME-IMG) reportedly purchased UFC for back in August 2016.

“When you think about it, we haven’t even scratched the surface yet of how big this thing can be,” White said in a recent interview with Tony Robbins, per MMAjunkie.com. “We just did a TV deal with ESPN for $1.5 billion for five years. Now the company is worth $7 billion.”

It’s unclear whether White’s claim is accurate, but if so, the figure suggests UFC is in a good place despite any concerns over ratings. Furthermore, UFC’s deal with ESPN, which begins Jan. 1, could add to the company’s popularity and lead to additional financial growth in 2019 and beyond.

“Obviously this ESPN deal is going to be massive for us, expose us to millions of people just here in the U.S. that haven’t been exposed to the UFC,” White told Robbins, per MMAjunkie.com. “We’re going to continue to go into markets we haven’t been, we’re going to continue to find the best talent in the world. I love to find up-and-coming talent. I love to find the next guy or girl. Continue to build the sport. That’s it. That’s my focus. It’s not rocket science, it’s nothing crazy. Just continue to do what we do and get bigger and bigger.”

Good plan.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images