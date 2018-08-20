Daniel Cormier Trolls Brock Lesnar Over UFC Clash After WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE universal championship to Roman Reigns on Sunday night at SummerSlam, and Daniel Cormier couldn’t help but heckle The Beast Incarnate on Twitter during and after the defeat.

Old Brock is looking smaller thru the middle. He getting ready to really come and get that ass whipped!!!! Have fun in this @Wwe title match because when we clash I’m in that ass!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 20, 2018

No more title now he can come and chase mine!!!! Sorry @BrockLesnar result will be the same!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 20, 2018

Lesnar’s loss could mark his final wrestling match with WWE before transitioning back to mixed martial arts to face Cormier for the UFC heavyweight championship.

Cormier, a two-division champion, defeated Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 226 last month, after which Lesnar stormed the octagon to set the stage for a clash with D.C.

It’s unclear at this point when Cormier will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Lesnar, but expect plenty of build-up over the next several months.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images