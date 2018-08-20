Daniel Cormier Trolls Brock Lesnar Over UFC Clash After WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE universal championship to Roman Reigns on Sunday night at SummerSlam, and Daniel Cormier couldn’t help but heckle The Beast Incarnate on Twitter during and after the defeat.
Lesnar’s loss could mark his final wrestling match with WWE before transitioning back to mixed martial arts to face Cormier for the UFC heavyweight championship.
Cormier, a two-division champion, defeated Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 226 last month, after which Lesnar stormed the octagon to set the stage for a clash with D.C.
It’s unclear at this point when Cormier will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Lesnar, but expect plenty of build-up over the next several months.
Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images
