Dante Scarnecchia Reacts To Getting Shoutout In Randy Moss’ Hall Of Fame Speech

Dante Scarnecchia long has been an unsung hero on the New England Patriots coaching staff.

Scarnecchia is set to enter his 33rd season as a Patriots coach, so it’s safe to say he’s seen a number top-tier players come through the organization. Not many have been more talented, however, than Randy Moss.

Moss played three-plus seasons in New England before being traded mere weeks into the 2010 regular season. Moss’ stint with the Patriots didn’t exactly end on a high note, but that didn’t stop Scarnecchia from making a heartfelt gesture toward the legendary wideout.

During Moss’ speech at this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the six-time Pro Bowl selection gave a personal shoutout to Scarnecchia, who wrote Moss a letter as he parted ways with the Patriots.

“There is a coach by the name of Dante Scarnecchia,” Moss said, as transcribed by Boston.com. “Dante, I want to thank you. One of the worst times in my career, I received a letter from you, telling me what you had learned from me and what an inspiration I was to you, and Coach, that uplifted me so much. You have no idea, because I was down and out. I wanted to leave the game. Scar, you talked me back into the game.”

Scarneccia never expected to receive those words from Moss, but the longtime coach was more than appreciative.

“It was really kind of him to say those things,” Scarnecchia told the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. “I’m stunned he would remember (the letter). It was after he left. I really liked him. He was always very, very respectful to me. Most of the time, he called me ‘Coach.’

We have a feeling Moss is among a long list of both past and present Patriots players who have nothing but great things to say about Scarnecchia.

