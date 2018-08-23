Dave Dombrowski Thinks Chris Sale Will Be ‘Plenty Ready’ By Late September

After Alex Cora told reporters the Red Sox had no specific return date for Chris Sale, but rather wait until the Boston starter is ready, Dave Dombrowski offered more of a timeline for the ace.

Sale’s been on the disabled list since Saturday, his second stint, with shoulder inflammation. And while he’s eligible to return this weekend when the team travels to Chicago to take on the White Sox, Boston certainly isn’t rushing the hard-throwing lefty back into the starting rotation.

But the president of baseball of operations, however, didn’t sound too worried Wednesday, saying the level of concern is low.

“Well you never like to see anybody on the DL, and your ace in particular,” Dombrowski said on WEEI’s “Dale And Keefe” during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. “I also think you try to keep it in levels of concern. And this one, as far as disablements, is not a major concern. It’s easily identified from a doctor perspective, Chris knows what it is, we’ve been able to take care of it once already.”

So, when can fans expect to see Sale back on the mound?

“I think we will get him plenty ready for late September. If we were not in the situation we’re in right now with a good lead, I think he’d probably be out there and pitching,” Dombrowski said. “We’re also in a position where we don’t want to do that to him. We’d much rather have him throw like he did in Baltimore that particular day coming back than we would him fighting through this on a continued basis.”

It all sounds positive. And if Sale can be 100 percent come late September and into the playoffs, that only spells bad news for opposing teams.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images