David Price Gets Ball As Red Sox Look For Season Sweep of Marlins

The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column Tuesday, and it’ll be up to David Price to keep the momentum rolling.

Boston will send the left-hander to the mound Wednesday to close its quick two-game series against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park. The Sox snapped their three-game losing streak with a wild 8-7 walk-off win Tuesday in the series opener.

Price has been nothing short of dominant of late, posting a 4-0 record with a 1.09 ERA in six starts since the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

The Marlins will counter with right-hander Trevor Richards.

To see the game preview, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images