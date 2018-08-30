David Price Injury: Alex Cora Offers Encouraging Update On Red Sox Starter

David Price left Wednesday night’s start against the Miami Marlins after taking a line drive off his left wrist in the third inning.

Price was diagnosed with a bruised left wrist. While X-rays were negative, the Red Sox left-hander stayed behind in Boston to see a hand specialist Thursday while the team headed to Chicago to face the White Sox.

Manager Alex Cora spoke with the media prior to Thursday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field, saying that Price received good news on his bruised wrist and was en route to Chicago. Cora did say, however, that he was unsure if the lefty would make his next scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images