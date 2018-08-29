David Price Injury: Red Sox Pitcher Leaves Game With Left Wrist Contusion

David Price’s night ended abruptly Wednesday.

After tossing seven consecutive solid outings, the Boston Red Sox left-hander was removed from Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins after he took a line drive off his wrist in the third inning.

The southpaw still managed to make the out at first and was seen looking at his wrist as he walked into the Red Sox dugout. He promptly went down the tunnel.

Left wrist contusion for David Price- he'll be evaluated further. #RedSox — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) August 29, 2018

Hector Velazquez took over for Price in the fourth. In total, the southpaw gave up three runs with as many strikeouts in his three innings of work.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images