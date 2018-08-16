Dez Bryant Appears To Confirm Cleveland Visit; Will Browns Sign Wideout?

After a bit of flirting, it seems Dez Bryant and the Cleveland Browns finally went on a date.

A photo surfaced on social media Thursday morning appearing to show the free agent wide receiver at Cleveland’s Hopkins International Airport signing a Browns helmet for a fan. The timing is significant, as Bryant recently confirmed reports that he would meet with the Browns in free agency. That meeting was scheduled for Thursday, per reports.

The photo, tweeted by the account @munilotstrugglebus and apparently taken by Twitter user @stittsjc2, was quickly picked up by local and national media.

Dez Bryant has landed in Cleveland. https://t.co/S0OVudLK3H — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2018

We’ve seen fake photos of professional athletes in airports before (believe it or not), but this one appears to be legit — considering Bryant reacted to the photo on Twitter.

Fish I give you so much juice.. I need a check 😂 https://t.co/J9FJtJe0It — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 16, 2018

If you’re wondering what he’s talking about: “Juice” is the nickname of Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who has been trying to recruit Bryant to Cleveland ever since the Dallas Cowboys released him in April.

But would the three-time Pro Bowler be a good fit in The Land? Bryant’s talent is undeniable, but his production has dipped in recent years; he hasn’t sniffed 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2014, and his 52.3 percent catch percentage was well below the league average.

Still, a wideout trio of Josh Gordon, Landry and Bryant could be a great selling point for a struggling Browns franchise, so it may come down to how much money Cleveland general manager John Dorsey is willing to shell out for the 29-year-old’s services.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images