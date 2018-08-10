Dez Bryant To Visit This Team Among Stops On Looming Free-Agency Tour

Dez Bryant might be coming to a city near you in the coming days.
The free-agent wide receiver will visit a number of teams, starting next week, as he seeks to land with his next club ahead of the start of the 2018 NFL season. Bryant revealed this Thursday night on Twitter, telling users he’s interested in playing for the Cleveland Browns and will visit the team’s facilities and general manager John Dorsey.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports expects Bryant to arrive in Cleveland next Thursday.
Recent rumors have linked Bryant with the Browns, and one of their wide receivers, Jarvis Landry, is recruiting the former Dallas Cowboys star publicly.
Dorsey reportedly said Thursday Bryant is playing hard to get by failing to return his phone calls, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.
However, Bryant claimed less than two hours later that he already had spoken to the Browns GM.
If Bryant and Dorsey can’t agree on whether they’ve talked, how can they hash out mutually acceptable contract terms?
