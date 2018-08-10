Dez Bryant To Visit This Team Among Stops On Looming Free-Agency Tour

Dez Bryant might be coming to a city near you in the coming days.

The free-agent wide receiver will visit a number of teams, starting next week, as he seeks to land with his next club ahead of the start of the 2018 NFL season. Bryant revealed this Thursday night on Twitter, telling users he’s interested in playing for the Cleveland Browns and will visit the team’s facilities and general manager John Dorsey.

For real… I wouldn’t mind playing for the browns.. I just want to be right first https://t.co/svDXxKKYkg — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 9, 2018

Starting my visits next week…I’m coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports expects Bryant to arrive in Cleveland next Thursday.

The #Browns are expecting a visit from free agent WR Dez Bryant during the middle of next week, likely Thursday, I’m told. He’s been waiting for the right fit, so this visit could be as important as whatever contract offer may come. They have to mesh well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2018

Recent rumors have linked Bryant with the Browns, and one of their wide receivers, Jarvis Landry, is recruiting the former Dallas Cowboys star publicly.

Dorsey reportedly said Thursday Bryant is playing hard to get by failing to return his phone calls, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns Dorsey says he’d have Dez Bryant in next week “if he returns a phone call. He won’t return any phone calls”..other receivers coming in next week — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 9, 2018

However, Bryant claimed less than two hours later that he already had spoken to the Browns GM.

I actually did talk with Mr Dorsey… take another L https://t.co/IcjgYZVeDN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 9, 2018

If Bryant and Dorsey can’t agree on whether they’ve talked, how can they hash out mutually acceptable contract terms?

