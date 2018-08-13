Did Chris Sale Just Have Best 10-Start Stretch In Baseball History?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably are aware that Chris Sale is pitching like a maniac.
Just how good the Boston Red Sox ace has been, however, still might surprise you.
Sale came off the disabled list Sunday and picked up right where he left off, holding the Baltimore Orioles to no runs on one hit while striking out 12 over five (!) innings in Boston’s 4-1 victory. Furthermore, the impressive performance put a cap on a historical 10-start run for the lefty.
Check out this wild stat from ESPN Stats & Info:
To recap: Sale essentially just had the best 10-start stretch of any pitcher in modern baseball history.
We know, we know: Comparing different 10-start stretches is apples to oranges, as context (opponent, time period, advanced metrics) is important. Still, on the surface level, it’s not unfair to say that Sale’s recent run of dominance is unprecedented.
Those comparisons to Pedro Martinez’s legendary 1999 season are looking more and more legitimate by the day.
Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images
