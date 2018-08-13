Did Chris Sale Just Have Best 10-Start Stretch In Baseball History?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably are aware that Chris Sale is pitching like a maniac.

Just how good the Boston Red Sox ace has been, however, still might surprise you.

Sale came off the disabled list Sunday and picked up right where he left off, holding the Baltimore Orioles to no runs on one hit while striking out 12 over five (!) innings in Boston’s 4-1 victory. Furthermore, the impressive performance put a cap on a historical 10-start run for the lefty.

Check out this wild stat from ESPN Stats & Info:

How good has Chris Sale been? The @RedSox starter has 109 K and allowed 5 ER over his last 10 starts. Since earned runs were first officially tracked (since 1912 in NL, 1913 in AL), Sale is the only pitcher with 100+ K & 5 ER or fewer over a 10-start span. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/VR9LCwqeMz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 13, 2018

To recap: Sale essentially just had the best 10-start stretch of any pitcher in modern baseball history.

We know, we know: Comparing different 10-start stretches is apples to oranges, as context (opponent, time period, advanced metrics) is important. Still, on the surface level, it’s not unfair to say that Sale’s recent run of dominance is unprecedented.

Those comparisons to Pedro Martinez’s legendary 1999 season are looking more and more legitimate by the day.

