Did Kevin Durant Choose To Join Warriors Immediately After They Eliminated Thunder?

Kevin Durant changed the NBA landscape in 2016 when he elected to leave Oklahoma City to join the Golden State Warriors — who had just eliminated the Thunder in a seven-game slugfest during the Western Conference finals.

Durant has stated his desire to play a different brand of basketball, win championships and the business opportunities the Bay Area provides him as reasons for his exodus from OKC. But when did the now-two-time NBA Finals MVP decide to leave the Thunder for the Warriors?

We might have gotten our answer during Bloomberg’s second annual Player’s Technology Summit in San Francisco.

Durant and his friend/business partner Rich Kleiman sat on a panel moderated by Andre Iguodala’s business partner, Rudy Cline-Thomas, and Cline-Thomas might have spilled the beans on when Durant made his critical decision.

“Remember 2017, you just lost to the Warriors — no 2016, you had just lost the Warriors, May — you and I get together after the game. I thought I was just gonna focus on not talking about basketball, and you wanted to focus on talking about Silicon Valley — asking me how it was out here,” Cline-Thomas said, via Drew Schiller of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“You had been following what Andre and I were doing, how it was being surrounded by all these CEOs, innovators and entrepreneurs. And I was like, ‘Wow. First and foremost, like yo — this dude just told me he’s about to sign with the Warriors, right. So, I was like I’m not gonna tell anybody, didn’t tell anybody whatsoever, didn’t want any rumors to get started…”

Cline-Thomas appears to be referencing the Thunder’s Game 7 loss as the night he and Durant discussed the move, which wouldn’t exactly be a good look.

The star forward admitted he started thinking about other business opportunities during the 2014-15 season when he was injured.

“Probably about 2015, I had got hurt,” Durant said. “Basketball had always been my world … it stopped, and I had to think about other parts of my life and what I was interested in … it was rough because I didn’t know what I wanted to do or what I liked or what type of person I wanted to be … I started to hear about Andre and more guys around the NBA — especially that play for the Warriors — that took advantage of the opportunities of being in the Bay Area.

“So throughout that whole year, me and Rich were talking about investing in companies and what I like to do outside of ball. Then I (saw) you and just all those questions came out at once and I was basically telling you I was coming to the Warriors.”

Kleiman, however, tried to put out the impending fire, noting this was the first he had heard of Durant making his decision at that point.

“Well I just learned that he told you in May, before free agency — which is hardly factual, which we’ll have to clear up with Marc Spears and everybody here — no way did that happen, but cool…,” Kleiman said.

It sure sounds like Durant was set on joining the Warriors almost immediately after Golden State sent the Thunder packing in the 2016 NBA playoffs. Did he have one foot out the door during the 2016 Western Conference finals? We might never know, but the questions certainly will start coming.

