NHL Network Includes These Two Bruins In Ranking Of Top 20 Defensemen

NHL Network might have redeemed itself with Boston Bruins fans.

The network’s recent ranking of the league’s top 20 centers included the baffling decision to slot Bruins star Patrice Bergeron in as the eighth-best center in the NHL. The top 20 defensemen rankings, however, should go over much better with fans of the Black and Gold.

Here are the league’s top blueliners, accoding to NHL Network:

ICYMI: Here are our Top 20 Defensemen Right Now! #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/sO2SzXdnC3 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 13, 2018

That’s right: Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy made the cut.

Of course, there will be some debate among Bruins fans: Should McAvoy have been higher than Krug? Should Krug have been on the list at all? Did Zdeno Chara get robbed?

Honestly, we think the rankings were quite fair to the Bruins.

As for the top of the list, you could make the case that either Drew Doughty or Erik Karlsson should be above Victor Hedman, but whatever. All three players are absolute studs.

NHL Network presumably has forward and goalie rankings coming down the pike. Where Bruins stars Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Tuukka Rask fit into those rankings likely will generate much discussion among B’s fans.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images