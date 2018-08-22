Did Tom Brady, Kenny Britt Work Out In Offseason? QB Gives Evasive Answer

FOXBORO, Mass. — While New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stayed away from Gillette Stadium during the voluntary workout program, we heard he did spend time working with at least one teammate.

NESN.com was told Brady and Kenny Britt worked out together over the offseason. ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss was told the same thing, adding that it was on the west coast.

That would be important, since Britt injured his hamstring in minicamp, spent the early portion of training camp on the physically unable to perform list and has been limited ever since.

So, we asked Brady on Wednesday if he was able to work with Britt over the offseason. We came away with more questions than answers.

First he questioned the question.

“Was I able to …?,” Brady started.

We clarified the question.

“I wasn’t here in the offseason,” Brady said.

We asked if Brady worked with Britt outside of the facility. He paused.

“Um, no I wasn’t here,” Brady said.

Hmm. So, no?

Brady was asked earlier in the news conference if it was concerning that Britt’s hamstring injury would leave him behind.

“I think it’s just different stages at different times,” Brady said. “Whether it’s Kenny or other players, you have setbacks with injuries and so forth and don’t get to work. But when you are out there, you just try to get up to speed as best you can. Spending extra time when you’re available, I think that’s important.

“Kenny was here at the end of last year, so I got a lot of reps with him, and hopefully he can make the most of his opportunities. Everyone’s really trying to do that this time of year. Whatever chance they get, you’ve gotta go out there and show something. You’ve really got to show the coaches and the personnel people that you can be dependable and trusted and you get out there and make the plays that are going to help us win.”

Brady said players are able to earn trust off the field.

“Everything’s really important,” Brady said. “Gaining trust in people is about more than just being on the field. It’s attitude in the morning in the weight room. Any time we’re interacting in the locker room. Whether you’re involved or not involved, what kind of conversations people are having and how important football is and how important it is to make it a big part of your life. I think those coaches are judging players on that all the time. Everyone’s putting a lot into it, and if we want to get a lot out of it, that’s what we have to do.”

There’s still time for Britt to get healthy before the end of the summer, but time is running out. The Patriots trim their roster to 53 players Sept. 1, and Britt has competition at his position.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images