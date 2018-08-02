Would Red Sox Series Win Over Yankees This Weekend Seal AL East Crown?

The next chapter of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry begins Thursday night.

New York will visit Boston for a crucial four-game set, and with the Red Sox holding a 5 1/2 game lead over their rivals, a series win for either side massively could change the complexion of the division.

So can the Red Sox close out the division with a series win?

Former Boston pitcher Manny Delcarmen and WEEI’s Rob Bradford joined NESN’s Adam Pellerin to discuss if they buy or sell the idea that the Red Sox will earn their third consecutive AL East title.

To hear what they had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.