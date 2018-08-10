Donald Trump Suggests Some NFL Players Don’t Know What They’re Protesting

Donald Trump is picking up right where he left off.

The president of the United States continued his crusade against NFL players Friday morning on Twitter, criticizing those who protested during the national anthem in Thursday night’s Week 1 preseason games.

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

While several players on multiple teams did participate in some form of protest, only two players — Miami Dolphins teammates Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson — took a knee during the anthem. Philadelphia Eagles teammates Malcolm Jenkins and Da’Vante Bausby and Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raised their fists in protest, while four Jacksonville Jaguars players didn’t take the field for the anthem during their game against the New Orleans Saints.

Trump, who repeatedly has bashed NFL players for what he sees as a show of disrespect to the military and the country, suggested “most” of the players don’t have a grasp of what they’re protesting, claiming the are “unable to define” what is causing their “outrage.”

Jenkins, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (who started the protests back in 2016) and ex-Niners safety Eric Reid are among several players who have explicitly stated their protests are in no way intended to disrespect the military and instead are directed at social injustice toward minorities in America.

The president believes those protests should happen elsewhere, though.

…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

As of 2016, NFL players had a lower average salary ($2.1 million per year) than their NBA ($6.2 million), MLB ($4.4 million) and NHL ($2.9 million) counterparts, according to Forbes. The average NFL team, meanwhile, is worth $2.5 billion, per Forbes, the highest of any of the Big Four sports leagues.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association recently agreed to temporarily delay a new national anthem policy that would force players to stand during the anthem and allow teams to discipline those who violated the policy.

The league released a statement Thursday night announcing that delay will continue, although players are “expected” to stand during the anthem.

Thumbnail photo via Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Images