Donald Trump Takes Shot At LeBron James’ Intelligence In Wild Tweet

It’s no secret that LeBron James and President Donald Trump don’t see eye-to-eye, and that seems to have upset one of the two parties.

Spoiler alert: It wasn’t James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was interviewed by CNN’s Don Lemon on Friday night, and it looks like the president took some time off from watching his favorite channel in order to watch King James hold court.

As we’ve become accustomed to, Trump fired off a tweet insulting both Lemon and James before adding that he is, in fact, a Michael Jordan guy.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Cool story, Don.

We could run through the laundry list of ways James has bettered his community through his charity work, including his new “IPromise” school. Or we could go over how James has been one of the savviest businessmen in the NBA, but the real story here is that Trump occasionally watches CNN.

Bet you didn’t see that coming.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images