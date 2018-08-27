Donald Trump Thanks, Praises NFL Legend Jim Brown For Positive Remarks

Might Jim Brown be the peacemaker that United States President Donald Trump and the NFL so desperately need?

The Pro Football Hall of Famer recently went on FOX Sports Radio’s “JT The Brick Show” to discuss a variety of issues, including the NFL’s ever-controversial national anthem policy. At one point during the discussion, Brown was asked about Trump, whose relationship with the NFL has been problematic at best, and the legendary running back’s answer might surprise you.

“I should be criticizing Trump on every level because he does certain things that call for criticism, but when I look at television I see all these announcers become experts and they’re pointing the fingers and they’re not doing a doggone thing but pointing their fingers, I find myself really pulling for the president,” Brown said.

“Now, that would make me very unpopular in the black community, very unpopular with a lot of Americans … but I think that there are certain good things that are coming out of this presidency because we’ve never seen anything like it.”

🎙️@JimBrownNFL32: “When you look into the stands it’s about 80-90% white folks that have come to cheer their team, so we have to be very careful when we protest and have to understand intelligently what we are protesting.” FULL INTERVIEW w/ @JTTheBrick: https://t.co/tgp1ZVl4fB — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) August 21, 2018

Brown’s views on Trump have proven divisive, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, given his lofty status in the African-American community. Trump, however, appreciated Brown’s candor.

Here’s POTUS’ response:

Thank you to the great @JimBrownNFL32, perhaps the greatest running back of all time, for your wonderful words and support. Since our meeting in New York, African-American UNEMPLOYMENT has reached the LOWEST LEVEL IN HISTORY. You get it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

We’re not sure what Trump’s meeting with Brown has to do with the African-American unemployment rate, but the rate is at an all-time low.

Trump also tweeted support for Tiger Woods who, like Brown, recently refused to criticize the president.

