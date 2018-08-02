Draymond Green Trolls Cleveland In Response To Tristan Thompson Fight Report

You knew it was only a matter of time before Draymond Green said something.

A report circulated earlier this week that the Golden State Warriors forward got into a scuffle with Tristan Thompson at an ESPYs after-party in mid-July after the Cleveland Cavaliers big man supposedly sucker-punched Green.

On Wednesday night, Green used his Instagram story to address that report — and take a dig at the city of Cleveland in the process.

Draymond said they can keep the parade 😂 pic.twitter.com/yhV73OOzW6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 1, 2018

“I’ve enjoyed y’all stories and talk shows over the past couple days!!” Green wrote, via Bleacher Report. “Them joints inaccurate doe G!!! Aight, carry on my good people.

“They may want to cancel that parade too.”

Cavs fans actually planned a parade for Thompson after the report came out; per the official Facebook event, it’s scheduled for October 13 (Thompson’s number is 13) at 3:10 p.m. (a nod to the Cavs’ comeback from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals) outside Quicken Loans Arena.

Green could resist getting in one more dig about the parade, though.

“Nah keep the parade that city won’t have any for a while… I forgot Bron left,” Green wrote.

The truth hurts: With LeBron James now on the Los Angeles Lakers, it likely will be a while before Cleveland is relevant again. But at least we’ll still have a reason to tune into Cavs-Warriors this season, even if it’s more about drama than hoops.

