Drew Pomeranz Goes To Bullpen, Brian Johnson Remains Fifth Red Sox Starter

Alex Cora has decided on his starting rotation going forward.

The Boston Red Sox manager announced Thursday before their game against the Toronto Blue Jays that Drew Pomeranz will move to the bullpen while Brian Johnson remains in the rotation.

Pomeranz, who was activated from the disabled list July 24, has gotten through five innings just once since his return. In his three starts, the southpaw has given up 14 hits, 10 runs and struck out eight. The numbers show the lefty has struggled — posting an 0-2 record with a 5.02 ERA since re-joining the team.

His season record sits at 1-5 with a 6.31 ERA.

Johnson has been solid for Boston. He’s been called upon to make spot starts due to injuries and has given the team a chance to win each time he’s taken the mound. He’s coming off another strong outing in Wednesday’s 10-5 win against the Blue Jays when he tossed seven innings.

Over his previous seven starts, the left-hander has 36 strikeouts through 36 innings of work and a 3.50 ERA.

Johnson will get the start next week when the Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

