Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Question: Do You Think Red Sox Will Break 2001 Mariners’ Record?

The Boston Red Sox are on pace to have a historic season.

Already with 81 wins, Boston not only owns the top spot in the American League East, but Major League Baseball’s best record.

It’s likely the Red Sox will crack 100 wins, but will they be as good as the 2001 Seattle Mariners team that finished 116-46?

We asked fans in this week’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll if they thought it was a possibility. To see how they answered, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images