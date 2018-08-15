Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Which League’s Wild Card Race Is More Exciting?

Teams like the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians are in cruise control to earn a postseason berth, but the hunt for October remains very strong for several other clubs around Major League Baseball.

Both the American League and National League currently feature tight Wild Card races, which will result in two teams from each league squaring off in a one-game playoff with a trip to a division series on the line.

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll, we asked viewers which league has featured the more exciting Wild Card race: the AL or the NL? To see how fans voted, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports