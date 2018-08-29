Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Will Marlins Be Successful Under Derek Jeter’s Leadership?

The Miami Marlins appeared to be a team on the rise, but the team shook things up and then some over the offseason.

Shortly after Derek Jeter and Co. purchased the franchise, the Marlins parted ways with a number of high-profile players including Dee Gordon, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and, of course, Giancarlo Stanton.

Miami now is amid a rebuild, which begs the question: Will the Marlins be successful under Jeter’s leadership? Check out the video above to see how fans voted in the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports