Dustin Pedroia Injury: Red Sox 2B Still Wants To Return This Season

It’s been a weird year for Dustin Pedroia.

After offseason cartilage restoration surgery in his knee, Pedroia rehabbed all winter and into the spring before returning in late May. His time back lasted all of three games, as he went back on the disabled list with inflammation and has remained there since.

Despite the obvious hurdles, the Boston Red Sox second baseman isn’t ruling out a possible return this season — even if it may be exceedingly unlikely.

During a phone appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” as part of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, Pedroia indicated he’s still preparing like he could play this season.

“I’m preparing right now to hopefully, if it’s possible, if the team needs me this year, to be ready,” Pedroia said. “I don’t know if they know it’s possible, and I don’t know if it’s possible. All I’m doing right now is working.”

Last month, both Pedroia and the team decided it was for the best he go down to his native Arizona to continue working on his rehab so he could get away from the team. The recently-turned 35-year-old added that he reached the point in his recovery last Friday that he started running again.

Pedroia long has made his career on being a gritty player, willing to push through anything. With that in mind, he clearly was out of sorts when he made his return to the field this season. During Tuesday’s interview, he noted that coming back as early as he did probably wasn’t the best idea.

“You all know in this game anything can happen with injuries or anything like that,” he said. “I want to make sure if something does happen, I’m prepared and ready at that time. It’s a tough injury to rehab back from.

“I think the timetable I was given at the start was a little unrealistic, but we made some changes to my rehab. I’m feeling a lot better, seeing a lot of changes. I’m going to get over this injury. It’s just a matter of when. Hopefully, if it’s not this year, I have three years remaining to play after that.”

In the meantime, the Red Sox are in a fine position even if Pedroia doesn’t return this season. Brock Holt has been a huge contributor at second with Eduardo Nunez. Boston also got some insurance by acquiring veteran Ian Kinsler, who in his time not on the DL, has regularly manned second, allowing Holt and Nunez to be utilized elsewhere.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images