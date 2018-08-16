Eagles Fans Fly Super Bowl LII Banner Before Thursday’s Game Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass — It’s been over six months since the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, and since then, Philly fans and players (most notably Lane Johnson) can’t seem to stop talking about it.

The trolling continued Thursday night before the preseason Super Bowl rematch when a plane was seen flying a banner over Gillette Stadium that read “41-33, Philly Philly SB LII.”

Take a look:

Currently flying over Gillette Stadium. “41-33 Philly Philly SB LII” pic.twitter.com/LMqli1hrYz — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 16, 2018

This already is the Eagles’ second attempt at getting into the Patriots’ heads ahead of the preseason Week 2 contest, as Philly’s official Twitter account posted a picture of its lockers that just so happened to have the No. 41 and No. 33 jerseys conveniently placed next to one another.

The Pats-Eagles is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports