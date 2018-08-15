Eagles’ Lane Johnson Welcomes Patriots Fans’ Hatred: ‘I Hope They Raise Hell’

Lane Johnson has let the world know (on several occasions) how he feels about the New England Patriots. On Thursday night, Patriots fans can let the Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle know how they feel about him.

Johnson, who has criticized the Patriots’ organization several times since the Eagles beat New England in Super Bowl LII, says he fully expects some vitriol from Pats fans at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night during the teams’ preseason matchup.

“Oh yeah. I hope so. I hope they raise hell,” Johnson said after Eagles practice Tuesday, via ESPN.com. “They can cuss me, they can say whatever they want. At the end of the day, I’m not blocking them; I’m blocking guys on the edge, so it really doesn’t matter what they say.”

Johnson called New England a “fear-based organization” shortly after Philly’s Super Bowl win, then accused the Patriots of pre-Super Bowl “arrogance” during a radio appearance in May.

The 28-year-old lineman doubled down on those comments Tuesday.

“I just felt like we weren’t even given a chance going into the game. I felt like we were disrespected, and we were by them,” Johnson said. “I made plenty of comments about why I said what I said. It’s not like I was coming out of the blue just to talk.

” … People can discredit it all they want. I think it’s why I get so much recognition is because a lot of it is true, and they don’t want to accept it.

“At the end of the day, man, I’m over it. We are who we were last year. It’s a totally different year.”

If Johnson is “over” last season, he still plans on using Patriots’ fans anger over his comments as motivation during Thursday’s trip to Foxboro.

“I know that I’m not going to be well-liked, this team is not going to be well-liked going there, so it’s going to basically bring out our best,” he added.

We hate to burst Johnson’s bubble, but Thursday is just a preseason game that won’t feature many starters. Sounds like those third-string Eagles linemen are going to be plenty fired up, though.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images