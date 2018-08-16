Eagles Troll Patriots Over Super Bowl LII Loss With Pregame Photo

To the victor go the spoils — and the trolling rights.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, with quarterback Nick Foles taking home MVP honors for the game.

Throughout the offseason, members of the Eagles — mainly Lane Johnson — have lobbed shots at the Patriots from afar, calling them “arrogant” and a no-fun operation.

The two teams will meet again Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Philadelphia tweeted out pictures from their locker room prior to the game, and naturally, the Eagles took the opportunity to rib the Patriots one more time.

Fair enough.

Despite Thursday’s contest being an exhibition, there’s sure to be a lot of electricity in the building, at least for the first half. Tom Brady reportedly is expected to have a heavy workload after not playing in the first preseason game.

It’s also a certainty that the Gillette Stadium crowd will let Johnson hear it, and the offensive tackle is prepared for the venom to come out Thursday night.

