Eduardo Rodriguez Chomping At Bit To Help Red Sox During Stretch Run

The Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation might be getting a much-needed reinforcement soon.

Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been on the disabled list with a sprained ankle, recently made a rehab start for Double-A Portland, tossing four shutout innings. The left-hander is expected to return to the rotation toward the end of August.

Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians, Rodriguez spoke with NESN’s Guerin Austin about his rehab start and how his ankle is feeling.

To hear from Rodriguez, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports