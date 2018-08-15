Eduardo Rodriguez Update: Red Sox Pitcher Likely To Make Rehab Start Monday

Eduardo Rodriguez is inching closer to a return.

The Boston Red Sox starting pitcher has been on the disabled list since July 15 with an ankle injury, and has made significant progress after Sox manager Alex Cora believed it to be serious.

He made another big step in his recovery Wednesday after he threw a four-inning simulated game at Citizens Bank Park. Before Boston’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, the southpaw told reporters he felt good and that the next step is to pitch in a minor league game Monday.

The 25-year-old also said he’s confident in making a return to the team this season, which would provide a boost to the Red Sox starting rotation. Before going down with an injury, Rodriguez was one of the most consistent pitchers for the Sox, posting an 11-3 record with a 3.44 ERA.

