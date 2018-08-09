Eleven Sports Apologizes For Poor 2018 PGA Championship Live Stream Feed

If you live in the United Kingdom and wanted to watch the first round of the 2018 PGA Championship at work, you probably ran into some issues with the live stream.

Eleven Sports, who was operating the live stream in the UK, apologized for the technical issues in a tweet Thursday morning:

The issues we experienced at the start of the broadcast were down to the feed that was coming in from the US. Many broadcasters around the world were also affected. We hope you’re now enjoying the live action 👉 https://t.co/R7Sgh0qott — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) August 9, 2018

The issue appears to be resolved as of this writing, and that’s good news because Tiger Woods currently is in action at Bellerive Country Club. Woods is in search of his first major championship since 2008, when he won the U.S. Open in dramatic fashion.

Golf fans in the United States who wish to watch the season’s final major can find all the action on TNT or via a live stream on the PGA.com site.

