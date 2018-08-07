Eric Decker Thrilled To Join Patriots, Reunite With Josh McDaniels

FOXBORO, Mass. — It took Eric Decker more than four months to find a new NFL home this offseason, but he’s certainly pleased with where he landed.

The New England Patriots signed the veteran wide receiver to a one-year contract last week after releasing wideout Jordan Matthews. Speaking Tuesday after his second practice in a Patriots uniform, Decker said he’s thrilled to have the opportunity to play for the league’s most successful franchise.

“(I’m) very excited,” Decker said. “This is quite an opportunity. This is a place, really all offseason, I would have loved to end up, and I’m kind of happy it worked out the way it did.”

Decker, who spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, made his Patriots practice debut Saturday morning and saw his first action in 11-on-11 drills Tuesday. He caught one pass from backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and also practiced returning punts.

“There’s a period of acclimation,” the 31-year-old said. “I’ve got so much respect for everyone on this team and everyone in this organization, so (I’m) getting to know everybody on a personal (level), trying to be a good teammate, learn names, know where I’m going around the facilities. And the biggest thing is just getting in the playbook, studying — I’ve been doing a lot of that the last couple days — and just trying to catch up with everybody.”

Fortunately for Decker, the Patriots’ notoriously complex playbook isn’t completely foreign to him. His first NFL head coach was current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was fired by the Denver Broncos midway through Decker’s rookie season in 2010.

“Josh drafted me in Denver, gave me an opportunity,” Decker said. “Obviously, I’ve got all the respect for him. (He’s) probably the smartest football coach I think I’ve had in my career. The guy knows his X’s and O’s. He’s good with relationships, good as far as getting things going offensively, so it’s been fun being back with him.”

As for McDaniels’ scheme, Decker said: “There’s obviously things that change over time, but there’s some carryover that I was able to take and quickly learn, and there’s a lot of new stuff, too, that I’ve got to catch up on and get ready to go.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also believes Decker’s history with McDaniels will help him adjust to New England.

“Yeah, I’m sure it will,” Belichick said before practice. “(Decker) is a smart guy. I know he has recall from some of the things that we do that Josh did at Denver that are carryover. There’s a lot of differences, but there’s certainly a lot of carryover.”

Decker spent four seasons in Denver and three with the New York Jets before signing a one-year deal with Tennessee last offseason. He played in all 16 games for the Titans, catching 54 passes for 563 yards and one touchdown.

