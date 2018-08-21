Eric Mangini Not Concerned About Patriots’ Injury Woes: ‘They’ll Find A Way’

The New England Patriots aren’t exactly primed to begin the 2018 season at full strength.

Rookie tackle Isaiah Wynn is done for the season with torn Achilles, receiver Kenny Britt has been nursing a hamstring injury since the spring and rookie running back Sony Michel remains sidelined with a knee injury. Oh, and veteran tackle Marcus Cannon has been out since suffering an injury Aug. 1, and running back Rex Burkhead has been hampered by injuries all preseason.

So, you’d be justified in being a little worried about the Patriots’ chances of getting off to a good start this season. Former New England defensive coordinator Eric Mangini, however, believes head coach Bill Belichick will do what he always does: “find a way.”

Here’s what Mangini had to say about the Pats during an appearance on FS1’s “First Things First” on Tuesday:

"Any team other than the Patriots, if we did a blind look at the roster, we'd say: 'that team isn't equipped to be nearly as good this year as last year.' But we've learned since they've won at least 12 games since 2010, they'll find a way." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/btMaAdQghv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 21, 2018

Mangini might have a point. The Patriots are better at overcoming obstacles than any NFL team, and they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt.

Still, it’s hard to shake the feeling that this team just seems different than previous versions, and that the Patriots might be in for a (relatively) down year. Although, it’s equally easy to believe New England once again will win 12 games and steamroll the AFC en route to another Super Bowl.

The regular season can’t come soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images