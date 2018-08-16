ESPN Rumors: Chris Berman To See Expanded Role During NFL Season

Chris Berman, it appears, is about to be back, back, back in a fairly prominent role with ESPN.

The longtime sportscaster is in talks with the network about a prominent return to the airwaves for the NFL season, the New York Post reported Thursday, citing sources.

The Post indicated mutual interest on a possible return, which would lead to an increased presence from Berman in the fall, potentially including “SportsCenter” work.

It’s unclear how often Berman would work, but in addition to “SportsCenter,” he’d also do work for “Sunday NFL Countdown,” the show he used to host during his ESPN heyday. The Sunday morning preview show suffered a dramatic drop in ratings during the 2017 season, Berman’s first amid a semi-retirement. Berman’s role wasn’t completely eliminated, however, as he did weekly segments on “Countdown” and also appeared on “NFL Primetime” during the playoffs.

Of course, the decision for reducing Berman’s role at the network wasn’t his alone. Former ESPN president John Skipper played a big role in that, too. However, Skipper has since left the company, and apparently, that’s enough to get Berman back in the fold.

