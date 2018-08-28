ESPN’s BPI Projects Juicy Celtics-Warriors Matchup In 2019 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are going to be very good in 2018-19. After all, they were exceptional last season, too, and lost prized free-agent acquisition Gordon Hayward five minutes into the season and were without superstar point guard Kyrie Irving for the entire 2018 playoffs.

ESPN’s BPI, a predictive metric, gives the Celtics the best chance to win the Eastern Conference and the second-best odds to win the 2019 NBA Finals. Of course, the Golden State Warriors remain the favorites to win it all. Another title for the Warriors would be their fourth in the last five seasons.

Here’s ESPN’s rationale for Boston’s improved title odds:

“Two reasons. First, the aforementioned departure of James, which helps free up the East and removes a major obstacle in Boston’s path,” ESPN’s Neil Johnson and Seth Walder wrote. “Second, rising expectations for the Celtics, given how well the team played in the face of major injuries and the breakout of Jayson Tatum. Boston’s defensive BPI rating (3.7) has more than doubled from this time last year (1.5).”

The Celtics got within one win of the NBA Finals last season, and their run to Game 7 of the conference finals gave many of their young, inexperienced players valuable experience in high-pressure situations.

ESPN noted the breakout of Tatum, but second-year forward Jaylen Brown also shined during the postseason. Brown averaged 18 points per game in the 2018 playoffs, a large increase from his five points per game mark in the 2017 playoffs. Third-year point guard Terry Rozier also took a huge step forward after filling in for an injured Irving as the starting point guard.

And let’s not forget about Brad Stevens, who’s one of the top three coaches in the league.

After four consecutive years of watching the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in the NBA Finals, it would be nice to see a new participant in the championship series. The Celtics are well set up to be that fresh face, and they’d have a legitimate chance (even if it’s not a great one) to take down the Warriors in a seven-game series — just look at Boston’s recent success against Golden State.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images