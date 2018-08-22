Why All The Hate For Patriots? ESPN’s ‘Get Up!’ Crew Searches For Answers

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why NFL fans hate thew New England Patriots.

People are jealous of their improbable run of dominance and/or believe cheating has something to do with it.

This really didn’t become subject for debate until New England quarterback Tom Brady made headlines this week by offering a laughably false explanation for Patriots hate. So, naturally, ESPN’s “Get Up!” crew went on air Wednesday morning and attempted to explain the perpetual disdain for the NFL’s model franchise.

Here we go:

So, to recap: Jalen Rose believes the hate started as jealous over winning but became anger over cheating, Mike Greenberg insists it’s all about the jealousy and Michelle Beadle thinks it has to do with perceived off-field arrogance.

Got it? good.

Whatever.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images